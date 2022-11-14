Israel Discount Bank of New York Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

