Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $463,000 Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average of $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

