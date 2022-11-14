Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 502 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,804 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $155.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.