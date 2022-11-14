Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ JANX opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $747.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.33. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 65.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

