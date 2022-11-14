Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $164,765.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.45. 629,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average is $148.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

