Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $164,765.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.45. 629,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average is $148.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Featured Articles
