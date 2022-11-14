Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,723,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,113 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $102,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

