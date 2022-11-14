Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of JRONY stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $50.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €23.10 ($23.81) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.62) to €22.00 ($22.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

