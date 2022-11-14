Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $116.10 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $116.10 million and approximately $108,299.67 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,278.26 or 1.00010251 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010232 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00043242 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022323 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00244949 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07149639 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $99,720.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.