Jet Protocol Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $116.68 million and $96,947.40 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,051.75 or 0.99944408 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009390 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00042877 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021423 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00246500 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07149639 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $99,720.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

