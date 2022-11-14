Jimmy B. Morgan Purchases 10,500 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

BW opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $462.67 million, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after buying an additional 1,771,748 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,138,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,432,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 692,354 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on BW shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

