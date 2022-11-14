John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.69.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT)
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.