John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 58.2% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 392,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 144,402 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $729,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

