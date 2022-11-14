John Wood Group’s (WG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($2.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($2.94) to GBX 262 ($3.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.40 ($3.21).
John Wood Group Stock Up 5.6 %
John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 159 ($1.83) on Monday. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($2.94). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.41.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
