Jonathan M. Rothberg Purchases 34,488 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Rothberg bought 34,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,694.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 578,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,727.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYPR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 167,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,836. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at $6,237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at $2,042,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyperfine by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

HYPR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

