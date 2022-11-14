JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to 3,450.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.79.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 251.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 133,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 95,826 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 31.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 36.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after buying an additional 136,616 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

