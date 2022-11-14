JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to 3,450.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.79.
NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
