JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 534,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $26,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,843 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.

