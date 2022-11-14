Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 7,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after acquiring an additional 112,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 297,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

