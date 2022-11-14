JUST (JST) Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last Week

JUST (JST) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, JUST has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $181.26 million and approximately $25.18 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002690 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00587299 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,999.32 or 0.30591452 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000086 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
