Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) to Issue GBX 7.80 Dividend

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kainos Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 1,501.30 ($17.29) on Monday. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 954.50 ($10.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,096 ($24.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,315.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,249.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4,958.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($15.54) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

