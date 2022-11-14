Kellner Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Switch makes up about 1.1% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Switch by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Switch by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,414. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $34.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

