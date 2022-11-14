Kellner Capital LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kellner Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 4.1% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.25. 44,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,483,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

