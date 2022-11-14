Kellner Capital LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Kellner Capital LLC cut its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Turquoise Hill Resources accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 639,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

NYSE TRQ traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,239. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

