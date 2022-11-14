Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KEL. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.72.
Kelt Exploration Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.60. 517,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.26. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09.
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
