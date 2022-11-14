Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KEL. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.72.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.60. 517,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.26. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,535.75. In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$148,535.75. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,018.40.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

