Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,363 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Graphic Packaging worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $54,697,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,200 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,181,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 690,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after purchasing an additional 667,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.31. 76,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

