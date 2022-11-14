Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 260,823 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,823 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of BellRing Brands worth $17,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $59,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BRBR remained flat at $25.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,768. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.