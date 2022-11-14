Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 15.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 269,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.58 and a 1-year high of $152.45. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.97.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

