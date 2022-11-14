Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $18.73 Million Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.53% of Calavo Growers worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 640.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Stephens cut their price target on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Calavo Growers Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVGW stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,650. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.78%.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Stories

