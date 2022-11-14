Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $19.94 Million Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NXRT traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.43. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,268. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.