Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Syneos Health worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Performance

SYNH traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $33.73. 25,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,256. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Syneos Health

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.