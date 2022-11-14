Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,620 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of First BanCorp. worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,482. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

