Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the October 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kidpik Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIK traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 1,706,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. Kidpik has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kidpik

About Kidpik

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kidpik during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kidpik during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kidpik during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kidpik during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

