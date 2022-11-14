Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,932,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $33,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 344,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 322,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 282,174 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.46. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

KN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

