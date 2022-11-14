Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $24.85 million and $521,244.13 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00243966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00087528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,674,851 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

