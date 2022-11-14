Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of KNCAY stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $7.68. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

