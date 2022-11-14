Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.44

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 136367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADRNY shares. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($31.50) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
