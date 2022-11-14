Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the October 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kubient

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the first quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kubient by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kubient by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 70,142 shares during the period. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,699. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Kubient has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.45.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient ( NASDAQ:KBNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 510.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

