KuCoin Token Price Reaches $7.71 (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $7.71 or 0.00046528 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 23% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $758.93 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00582548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,041.67 or 0.30343998 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000085 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars.

