Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

LE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $10.98 on Friday. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $363.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Articles

