Laqira Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $458,027.45 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $79.90 million and approximately $458,027.45 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

