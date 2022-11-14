Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $6.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of SWIM opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $487.22 million, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.71%. Analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 219,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 127,771 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 280,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

