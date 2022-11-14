Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 637,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 43,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,309,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.68. 87 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $21.06.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

