Lee Financial Co Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.75. 25,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,455. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

