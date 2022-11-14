Lee Financial Co Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 49,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,544,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.82. 96,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,673. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.52 and its 200-day moving average is $229.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

