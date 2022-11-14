Lee Financial Co Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,384 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. 18,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.