Lee Financial Co Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.9 %

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.59. 100,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,925. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

