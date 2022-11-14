Lee Financial Co Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 182.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,084 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.8% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 130,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $120.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
