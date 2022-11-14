Lee Financial Co Has $2.27 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.6 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.69. 4,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,572. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

