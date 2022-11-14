Lee Financial Co Has $2.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 615.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,449 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,209. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

