Lee Financial Co Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 392.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.8% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,611,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.72 and its 200-day moving average is $293.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

