Lee Financial Co Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,317,000 after purchasing an additional 536,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,894,000. Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.45. 21,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average is $251.26. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $171.30 and a 12 month high of $322.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.