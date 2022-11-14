Lee Financial Co Purchases 6,341 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 961,000 shares of company stock worth $32,575,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,870. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 145.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNOM. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

